On Monday, Matt Duffy (batting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .314.

In 60.7% of his games this season (17 of 28), Duffy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 28 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .385 AVG .292 .393 OBP .370 .500 SLG .417 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 15 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings