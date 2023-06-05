Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Matt Duffy (batting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .314.
- In 60.7% of his games this season (17 of 28), Duffy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 28 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.385
|AVG
|.292
|.393
|OBP
|.370
|.500
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.
