As they try to secure the series sweep, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (26-34) will square off with the Kansas City Royals (17-41) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +115. Kansas City is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +140 odds). A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Royals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (3-4, 7.12 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-6, 4.22 ERA)

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, and fell in each game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Royals were favored on the moneyline six times over the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 15 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

