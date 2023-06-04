How to Watch the Royals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Brady Singer, who gets the start for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals are 21st in baseball with 59 total home runs.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.
- The Royals have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- Kansas City has the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (227 total runs).
- The Royals rank 28th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.
- The Royals' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
- The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.426).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Singer (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, May 27, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Singer heads into the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Singer enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
