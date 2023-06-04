Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +115 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -140 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have yet to win a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 0-9.

Kansas City has played three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter without a win.

The Royals have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Kansas City has played in 58 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-31-2).

The Royals have collected a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-23 9-18 8-18 9-22 13-30 4-10

