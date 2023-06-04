The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .292.

Pratto has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this year (seven of 33), with more than one RBI five times (15.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 13 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings