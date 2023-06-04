Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Michael Massey (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .234 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Massey has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has driven in a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%).
- In 14 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
