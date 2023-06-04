On Sunday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .140 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 11 of 36 games this year (30.6%), Bradley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (11.1%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.257 AVG .111
.350 OBP .143
.371 SLG .148
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 0
6/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 17
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (11.8%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland (4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
