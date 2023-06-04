Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .236.

Olivares has recorded a hit in 26 of 43 games this season (60.5%), including eight multi-hit games (18.6%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 20 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings