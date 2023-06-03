The Colorado Rockies will look to Ryan McMahon for continued offensive production when they take the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Rockies have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Royals (-145). Kansas City (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -145 +120 9.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +125 -155

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Kansas City's past five contests has been 9.3, a span in which the Royals and their opponents have finished under each time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of eight times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Kansas City has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-31-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-22 9-18 8-17 9-22 13-30 4-9

