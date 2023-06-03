Saturday's game between the Kansas City Royals (17-40) and the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Royals securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The probable starters are Daniel Lynch for the Royals and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Royals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

Kansas City has played as favorites of -145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 59.2% chance to win.

Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 223 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).

