MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .212.
- In 57.7% of his games this season (30 of 52), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), with two or more runs six times (11.5%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
