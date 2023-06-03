MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .212.
  • In 57.7% of his games this season (30 of 52), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), with two or more runs six times (11.5%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.192 AVG .245
.289 OBP .302
.359 SLG .408
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
10 RBI 7
27/11 K/BB 19/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 23
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
