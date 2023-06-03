Saturday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-1 against the Cardinals.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is batting .309 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Duffy has picked up a hit in 16 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.385 AVG .292
.393 OBP .370
.500 SLG .417
1 XBH 3
1 HR 0
5 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gomber (4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.
