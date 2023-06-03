After the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hideki Matsuyama is in second at -7.

Looking to wager on Hideki Matsuyama at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Matsuyama has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Matsuyama has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Matsuyama has finished in the top five once.

Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score five times.

Matsuyama will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -6 270 0 17 3 4 $4.2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Matsuyama has four top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes and one win at this event in his previous 10 appearances. His average finishing position has been 19th.

Matsuyama has seven made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Matsuyama finished second when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,301 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,571-yard length for this tournament.

Matsuyama will take to the 7,571-yard course this week at Muirfield Village GC after having played courses with an average length of 7,375 yards in the past year.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Matsuyama shot better than 65% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Matsuyama failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Matsuyama had four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

Matsuyama's five birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average of 4.5.

In that last outing, Matsuyama's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Matsuyama ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Matsuyama finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +450 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Matsuyama's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.