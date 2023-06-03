After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.9%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 20 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings