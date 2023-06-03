Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.9%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
