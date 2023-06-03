Drew Waters -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

  • Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Waters picked up at least one hit 14 times last season in 31 games played (45.2%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
  • He homered in 16.1% of his games last year (five of 31), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Waters drove in a run in 11 of 31 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.289 AVG .196
.385 OBP .268
.533 SLG .431
6 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 9
15/7 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 17
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .291 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.