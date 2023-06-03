Drew Waters -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Waters picked up at least one hit 14 times last season in 31 games played (45.2%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).

He homered in 16.1% of his games last year (five of 31), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Waters drove in a run in 11 of 31 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .289 AVG .196 .385 OBP .268 .533 SLG .431 6 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 9 15/7 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

