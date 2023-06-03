The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .220 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs and eight RBI), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (16.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 19 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 27 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings