You can see player prop bet odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Charlie Blackmon and others on the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Jordan Lyles Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lyles Stats

The Royals' Jordan Lyles (0-9) will make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lyles has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (7.15), 51st in WHIP (1.362), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).

Lyles Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 26 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at White Sox May. 20 5.0 4 5 4 5 3 at Brewers May. 14 2.1 4 7 7 2 3 vs. White Sox May. 9 9.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 5.0 6 8 6 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .267/.343/.471 so far this year.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with two doubles and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 52 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .228/.266/.430 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -333)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -333) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI (52 total hits).

He has a .284/.365/.459 slash line so far this season.

Blackmon has hit safely in 10 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Mets May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .314/.368/.483 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.