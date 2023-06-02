On Friday, June 2 at 8:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals (17-39) host the Colorado Rockies (24-34) at Kauffman Stadium. Jordan Lyles will get the ball for the Royals, while Chase Anderson will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Royals (-125). The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-9, 7.15 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, and fell in each game.

Kansas City has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals were the moneyline favorite four times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 17 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-6.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Drew Waters 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th

