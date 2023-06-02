Michael Massey -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is batting .240 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Massey enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .467 with one homer.
  • Massey has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (13 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%).
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 25
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
