Maikel Garcia and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .262 with eight doubles and seven walks.
  • Garcia has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
  • In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
