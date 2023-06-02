Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Nationals.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .232 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
- In 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%) Olivares has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Olivares has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (17 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
