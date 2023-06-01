We have 16 matches in the French Open round of 64 (on clay) today in Paris, France, the best being Tommy Paul (No. 17 in world) challenging Nicolas Jarry (No. 35). For how to watch, head to Tennis Channel, where the tennis action will be streaming live.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: June 1

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 1

Match Round Match Time Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Giulio Zeppieri vs. Casper Ruud Round of 64 5:45 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Round of 64 7:30 AM ET Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang Round of 64 7:30 AM ET Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 64 7:30 AM ET Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Arthur Rinderknech vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 64 9:30 AM ET Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Round of 64 11:00 AM ET No. 6 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. No. 394 Gael Monfils Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Round of 64 2:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Paul vs. Jarry

Paul has not won any of his 10 tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 16-10.

Jarry has put up a 22-8 record on the year, claiming two tournament victories.

In his 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Paul has played an average of 25.9 games.

On clay, Paul has played five matches so far this year, totaling 25.2 games per match while winning 44.4% of games.

Thus far this year, Paul has won 80% of his service games and 24.9% of his return games.

Jarry is averaging 23.9 games per match through his 30 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 53.9% game winning percentage.

On clay, Jarry has played 25 matches (averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set).

Jarry has an 85.7% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (282 service games won out of 329) and a 21.1% return game winning percentage (70 return games won out of 332).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Stefanos Tsitsipas Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Fabio Fognini Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Sebastian Ofner Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Lorenzo Sonego Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Thanasi Kokkinakis Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 Round of 64 Diego Schwartzman Nuno Borges 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Denis Shapovalov Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Juan Pablo Varillas Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 Round of 64 Carlos Alcaraz Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Karen Khachanov Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 64 Hubert Hurkacz Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Cameron Norrie Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Luca van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Andrey Rublev Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Lorenzo Musetti Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Novak Djokovic Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3 Round of 64

