On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has three doubles, two triples and 11 walks while batting .262.
  • Lopez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.
  • Lopez has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 25 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.130 AVG .250
.310 OBP .333
.261 SLG .313
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
6/5 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 1
Home Away
11 GP 14
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.23), 52nd in WHIP (1.395), and 58th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
