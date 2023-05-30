The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.

In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 13 games this year (27.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%).

In 14 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (45.8%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.7%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

