The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has eight doubles and seven walks while hitting .272.
  • Garcia has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 7
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 58 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering five hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
