The St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) host the Kansas City Royals (16-38) to start a two-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 2:15 PM ET on Monday. The Cardinals are coming off a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Royals a series loss to the Nationals.

The Cardinals will call on Adam Wainwright (2-0) against the Royals and Josh Staumont.

Royals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs Staumont - KC (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Staumont

Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 18 times this season.

In 18 games this season, he has put up a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .213 against him.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (2-0) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 41-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 6.33, a 1.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.594.

Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

