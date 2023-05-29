On Monday, May 29 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) host the Kansas City Royals (16-38) at Busch Stadium. Adam Wainwright will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Josh Staumont will take the hill for the Royals.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -208, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to win. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs Staumont - KC (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 29 times and won 13, or 44.8%, of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -208 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

St. Louis has a 67.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (31.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won three of 13 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Massey 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

