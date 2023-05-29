How to Watch the Royals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino are the hottest hitters on the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, who play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.
Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .383 this season.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 213 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josh Staumont has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.
- The 29-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 18 times.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 12-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Austin Gomber
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Karl Kauffmann
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
