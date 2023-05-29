Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino are the hottest hitters on the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, who play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .383 this season.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 213 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josh Staumont has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.

The 29-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 18 times.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett

