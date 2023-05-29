Monday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) and the Kansas City Royals (16-38) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Cardinals securing the victory. Game time is at 2:15 PM on May 29.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (2-0) for the Cardinals and Josh Staumont for the Royals.

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

The Royals have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (213 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

