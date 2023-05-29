On Monday, Nicky Lopez (batting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, two triples and 11 walks while batting .217.

Lopez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286.

This year, Lopez has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four games this year (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .130 AVG .250 .310 OBP .333 .261 SLG .313 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 13 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings