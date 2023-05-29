Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (27.7%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 23 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

