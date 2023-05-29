Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Massey has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (27.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 23
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals will send Wainwright (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.