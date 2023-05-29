Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Maikel Garcia (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .272 with eight doubles and seven walks.
- In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.
- In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|7
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.33 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
