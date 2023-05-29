On Monday, Maikel Garcia (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .272 with eight doubles and seven walks.

In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.

In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 7 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings