Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- batting .225 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .232 with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (31 of 53), with at least two hits 14 times (26.4%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (52.8%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
