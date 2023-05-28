Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Nationals
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .259 with 23 walks and 22 runs scored.
- In 63.5% of his 52 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 17.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Nationals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.