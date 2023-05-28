The Kansas City Royals (15-38) will look to Vinnie Pasquantino when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (23-29) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, May 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Royals (-110). Washington (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 9-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Royals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have gone 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Kansas City has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 20-28 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

