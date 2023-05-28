Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals average one home run per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 52 total home runs.

Kansas City's .383 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Royals have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Kansas City ranks 24th in runs scored with 210 (four per game).

The Royals' .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The Royals strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Kansas City's pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).

The Royals average MLB's third-worst WHIP (1.466).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Kyle Freeland

