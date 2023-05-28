Royals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Kansas City Royals (15-38) and the Washington Nationals (23-29) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Royals securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.
The Royals will give the nod to Daniel Lynch and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.88 ERA).
Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-4.
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Royals have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Royals have been listed as the favorite seven times this season but have failed to win any of those games.
- Kansas City has entered eight games this season favored by -110 or more and is 1-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Royals.
- Kansas City has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 210 (four per game).
- The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Mike Mayers vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|L 12-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Brady Singer vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Miles Mikolas
|June 2
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Austin Gomber
|June 3
|Rockies
|-
|Brady Singer vs Karl Kauffmann
|June 4
|Rockies
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Kyle Freeland
