Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Nationals
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .277.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has driven home a run in six games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in nine games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.