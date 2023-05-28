The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

Melendez has had a hit in 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits eight times (16.7%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings