On Sunday, Matt Duffy (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Nationals.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is batting .313 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Duffy has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (19.2%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.385 AVG .292
.393 OBP .370
.500 SLG .417
1 XBH 3
1 HR 0
5 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 14
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Nationals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
