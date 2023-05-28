On Sunday, Matt Duffy (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Nationals.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .313 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once five times this year (19.2%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .385 AVG .292 .393 OBP .370 .500 SLG .417 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 14 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

