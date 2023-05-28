The Kansas City Royals, including Jackie Bradley Jr. (hitting .061 in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .147 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 11 of 33 games this year (33.3%), Bradley has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Bradley has driven in a run in four games this year (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .257 AVG .111 .350 OBP .143 .371 SLG .148 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (12.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

