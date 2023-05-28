The Kansas City Royals, including Jackie Bradley Jr. (hitting .061 in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is hitting .147 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 11 of 33 games this year (33.3%), Bradley has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Bradley has driven in a run in four games this year (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.257 AVG .111
.350 OBP .143
.371 SLG .148
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 0
6/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 16
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (12.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gore (3-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
