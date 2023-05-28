Need more college baseball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA baseball schedule on Sunday, May 28 includes six games that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream every pitch, check out the article below.

Watch AAC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch C-USA Tournament: Teams TBA Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch B1G Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch SEC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBA Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.