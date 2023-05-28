Austin Riley brings a 10-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (31-21) game versus the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (4-2) against the Phillies and Dylan Covey.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Covey - PHI (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (4-2) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.12, a 4.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.040.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Covey

Covey will start for the Phillies, his first this season.

The 31-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen two times this season.

In two games this season, he has a 3.00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .270 against him.

