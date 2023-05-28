Amir Garrett Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After hitting .000 with in his past 10 games, Amir Garrett and the Kansas City Royals take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Amir Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amir Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Nationals
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Amir Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .000 with .
- Garrett has no hits in 22 games this season.
- He has not homered in his 22 games this year.
- Garrett has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amir Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.