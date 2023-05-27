Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Nationals on May 27, 2023
The Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Royals vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brady Singer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Singer Stats
- The Royals' Brady Singer (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.
- Singer has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
Singer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|3.2
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|6.0
|7
|4
|2
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|2.2
|5
|8
|8
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brady Singer's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (50 total hits).
- He's slashing .260/.344/.474 so far this year.
- Pasquantino has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.
- He has a .241/.277/.443 slash line on the season.
- Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|5
|11
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 56 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .290/.346/.466 slash line so far this season.
- Thomas hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.