Royals vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
The Royals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Royals vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Royals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've lost all of those games.
- Kansas City has a record of 1-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (14.3% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 52.4% chance to win.
- Kansas City has played in 52 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-2).
- The Royals have a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-20
|8-17
|6-16
|9-20
|12-27
|3-9
