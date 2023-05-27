Royals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (15-37) against the Washington Nationals (22-29) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Brady Singer (3-4) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Royals have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in six games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Kansas City is 1-6 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Royals.
- Kansas City has scored 208 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|L 5-2
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Mike Mayers vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|L 12-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Steven Matz
|June 2
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Austin Gomber
|June 3
|Rockies
|-
|Brady Singer vs Karl Kauffmann
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.