On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .209 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.

In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 47), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.5% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings