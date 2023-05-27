On Saturday, Drew Waters (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

  • Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Waters picked up a hit in 45.2% of his games last season (14 of 31), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 31), including 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 of 31 games last year (35.5%), Waters picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 12 of 31 games last season (38.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.289 AVG .196
.385 OBP .268
.533 SLG .431
6 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 9
15/7 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 0
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
