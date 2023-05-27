Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (27.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 51 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.65 ERA ranks 10th, 1.387 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.
